Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.64 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.
About Renalytix AI
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.