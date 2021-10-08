Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Shares of Renalytix AI stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.64 million, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.