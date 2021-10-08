GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 487,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,958. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter valued at $4,592,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $539,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 282.1% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $31,100,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

