Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
