Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

