Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 939,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

GGAL opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

