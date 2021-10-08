Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $3,054,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $238,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.