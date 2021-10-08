Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 65,098 shares.The stock last traded at $120.84 and had previously closed at $121.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 238.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.