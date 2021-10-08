Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.94

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.94 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.28). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 76,919 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £141.64 million and a PE ratio of 346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.30.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

