Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

