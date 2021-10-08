Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

