Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

