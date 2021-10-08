Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
About Green Thumb Industries
