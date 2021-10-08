Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 825 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

