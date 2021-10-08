Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 150 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $104.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

