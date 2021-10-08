Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,158 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

