Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after acquiring an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

