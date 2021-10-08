Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 171,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 769,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

