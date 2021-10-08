Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

