Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.20 ($23.76) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.88). 344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.90 ($24.59).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €23.06 and a 200 day moving average of €24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

