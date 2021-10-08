Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Gores Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $14,670,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,507,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,025,000. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

