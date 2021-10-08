good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,129,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 918,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

GDNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.