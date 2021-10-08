Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSS. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

