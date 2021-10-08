Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Cut to $1.03

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $1.07 to $1.03 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

AUMN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

