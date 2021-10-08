Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

