Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globant were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $279.44 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

