Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

DIV opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.