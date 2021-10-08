GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

