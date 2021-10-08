Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 63,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,462,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

