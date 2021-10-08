Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

