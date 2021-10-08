Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

