Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

GEI stock opened at C$23.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

