Ghost (GHOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $100,811.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $100,811.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00231672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

