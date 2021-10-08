GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 26251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

