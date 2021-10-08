GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.
NYSE GFL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
