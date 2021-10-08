GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE GFL opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.