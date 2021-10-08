GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.40. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 498 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

