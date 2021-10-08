Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,537,109 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,976,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,537,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $887,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

FCX stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.