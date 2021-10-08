Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,188,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. General Motors has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

