Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,505,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

