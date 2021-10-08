Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $986,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.26 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

