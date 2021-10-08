Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $82.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $85.82. Gentherm shares last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
