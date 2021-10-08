Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Up to $82.94

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.94, but opened at $85.82. Gentherm shares last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

