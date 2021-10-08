General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

