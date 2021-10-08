General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of General Motors worth $5,718,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,571,000 after buying an additional 1,077,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.44 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

