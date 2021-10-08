genedrive (LON:GDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.50

genedrive plc (LON:GDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.88 ($0.30), with a volume of 522462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.04. The company has a market cap of £20.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.