Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $305.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.31 and its 200-day moving average is $252.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

