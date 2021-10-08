Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 172.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gartner by 83.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,656,000 after buying an additional 168,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $305.82. 4,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.18. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

