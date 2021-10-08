Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gamida Cell stock remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.90. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.