Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

