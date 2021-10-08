Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

