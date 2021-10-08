Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

