Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GLPG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $148.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
