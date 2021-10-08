Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GLPG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $148.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.