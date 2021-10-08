FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

