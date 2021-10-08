FY2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

